Body found in search for Livingston woman

A body has been found as part of the search for Livingston woman Kelly Johnson who was reported missing this week, police have confirmed.

Officers made the discovery within a wooded area of Letham Park, Craigshill, at around 2pm on Friday May 3.

In a statement, police said: "No formal identification has taken place, however, the family of the 37-year-old have been informed and will be kept fully updated."

Ms Johnson had been last see outside of her home in Elm Grove at about 5pm on Tuesday, April 30th.