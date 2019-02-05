Body found in search for missing Musselburgh man

Police have confirmed a body has been found in Musselburgh in the search for a missing 33-year-old man.
A statement released by the force today said: “As part of enquiries to trace missing John Muir, 33, the body of a man was found in the New Street area of Musselburgh at around 10am today, Tuesday, 5 February.
“Enquiries are at an early stage and formal identification is yet to take place however the next of kin of Mr Muir has been updated.
“As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
