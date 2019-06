Have your say

Police have confirmed that the body of missing woman Blue Hesse from North Berwick has been found.

Blue, 38, was last seen in the Athelstaneford area around 4pm on Saturday 1 June.

The body of the missing North Berwick woman has now been found

Officers involved in the search activity sadly discovered Blue's body in the Binning Wood area at 7.15pm on Sunday 2 June.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.