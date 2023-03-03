News you can trust since 1873
Body found on Prestonpans Beach: 61-year-old man's death treated as 'unexplained'

Police enquiries continue after discovery on East Lothian beach

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 11:14am

Police investigating the death of a 61-year-old man whose body was found on an East Lothian beach are treating his death as “unexplained”.

Emergency services rushed to Prestonpans Beach after the body of a man was found yesterday afternoon. Police have now revealed the man’s age, as their investigation to find more information continues.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Thursday, March 2, the body of a 61-year-old man was discovered on the beach near Prestonpans High Street. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police descended on the East Lothian beach after a body was found
