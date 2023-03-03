Body found on Prestonpans Beach: 61-year-old man's death treated as 'unexplained'
Police enquiries continue after discovery on East Lothian beach
Police investigating the death of a 61-year-old man whose body was found on an East Lothian beach are treating his death as “unexplained”.
Emergency services rushed to Prestonpans Beach after the body of a man was found yesterday afternoon. Police have now revealed the man’s age, as their investigation to find more information continues.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Thursday, March 2, the body of a 61-year-old man was discovered on the beach near Prestonpans High Street. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”