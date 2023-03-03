Police investigating the death of a 61-year-old man whose body was found on an East Lothian beach are treating his death as “unexplained”.

Emergency services rushed to Prestonpans Beach after the body of a man was found yesterday afternoon. Police have now revealed the man’s age, as their investigation to find more information continues.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Thursday, March 2, the body of a 61-year-old man was discovered on the beach near Prestonpans High Street. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”