Body of missing Leith man Stanislaw Zajac found

Police in Edinburgh can confirm that the body of missing man Stanislaw Zajac has been found.

On Sunday 15 September officers responded to a report that a body had been found on a beach in East Lothian which has now been formally identified as that of Mr Zajac and his family have been informed.

The 51-year-old was last seen on Saturday 31 August.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland have said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Stanislaw Zajac at this time."