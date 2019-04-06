Body of notorious 'paedophile hunter' Robert Scoular found at Lochend Park

Have your say

Police have confirmed the body of missing man Robert Scoular has been found in the water of Lochend Park.

A missing person investigation had been underway since Wednesday 3rd April to trace the 34-year-old and on Saturday 6th April a search was carried in Lochend Park.

His body was recovered from the water at around 4pm.

His family have been informed and Robert has been positively identified.

Inspector Colin Fordyce said: "Our deepest sympathies are with Robert's family and friends at this time.

"Inquiries are ongoing but there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"I'd like to thank the public and partners who assisted us with this inquiry. "