Bogus postman who killed Edinburgh OAP may never taste freedom again

Martin Stewart shoved Margaret Grant after stealing cash and ransacking the 79 year-old's flat in Restalrig Circus in Edinburgh on January 24 2020.

The OAP suffered a heart attack as a result of her ordeal and tragically died in hospital.

Stewart returned to the High Court in Glasgow having earlier pled guilty to a culpable homicide charge.

Trusting and defenceless: OAP victim Margaret Grant

It emerged at the previous hearing the 41-year-old had been freed eight months into a two-year sentence for robbing another elderly woman when he struck.

Stewart was not sentenced and instead judge Lady Stacey ordered a full risk assessment be carried out on him.

This could eventually lead to an Order for Lifelong Restriction(OLR) being imposed on the killer, who had 18 previous convictions.

He will return to the dock in March next year and if served with an OLR will be effectively serving ‘life’ until he can prove he is no longer a danger to society

Police Scotland sealed off Margaret Grant's house after she was targeted by callous Stewart.

The court heard last month how Margaret lived alone, was virtually housebound and needed carers three times a week.

Stewart turned up at Margaret's ground floor flat around 6pm on the night of the killing.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "He induced her to let him in by pretending to be a postman with a parcel for her.

"Once inside, he grabbed Margaret by her dressing gown and demanded money.

"She told him she only had £15 in her glasses case. He called her a liar and then searched the flat."

He pocketed the £15 as well as the £200 Margaret kept in a charity tin.

Stewart also rifled through Margaret's handbag as she then told him she was going to get help.

But, he grabbed her again and threw the four-foot pensioner to the ground.

The OAP's carer came to her rescue and Stewart ran off - but his DNA was left at the scene as well as his fingerprints on a Christmas card.

Margaret - who already had a number of medical issues - was taken to hospital.

She was initially able to talk freely, but her condition got worse and she passed away that night in hospital.

A medical consultant concluded the pensioner had suffered a "major heart attack" as a result of "acute and severe stress" from what happened.

Stewart was eventually arrested, but only after he had targeted other properties in the capital where pensioners lived in a cowardly crime spree to feed his drug addiction.

The court heard Stewart had 18 previous convictions mainly for "bogus workman" crimes preying on the elderly in the homes.

His last offence was in March 2019 when he was sentenced to two years for the assault and robbery of an old woman.

But, he was released eight months into that term - just two days before he went on to kill Margaret.

Under an OLR he will have to prove to a number of bodies and professionals that he is no longer a threat.

