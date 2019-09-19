Bold as brass thieves caught on CCTV stealing elevator weights from Edinburgh lift company TWICE in one night

A WOMAN has been left perplexed after callous thieves entered her Edinburgh yard TWICE in one night, stealing 400kg of elevator weights.

Sharon O’Connell, who owns lift company Omega Lift Services Ltd in Gracemount Business Pavilion, Edinburgh, found 400 kilos of steel weights had been stolen on Tuesday (September 17) night.

CCTV footage shows the burglars driving into the yard and filling their car up with elevator weights before taking off.

The camera then shows the culprits returning for more around 15 minutes later.

Ms O’Connell said she left them out overnight for an engineer to pick them up the following day.

But by early the next morning the weights had gone.

She has called Bernard Hunter and Daltons, companies that trade scrap, to warn them of her missing weights.

She said: “They would get a lot for them because they are heavy.”

Omega Lift Services Ltd in Gracemount Business Pavilion, Edinburgh

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland can confirm that inquiries are being carried out into the theft of materials from premises off Captains Road in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 17 September.

"Officers are currently following a positive line of enquiry. Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101, quoting reference 672 of September 18, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

