'Booze and sunshine too much for the pups' - Edinburgh reacts to Portobello Beach mass brawl

Thursday was the hottest day ever recorded in Edinburgh - and locals took to the Capital's open spaces and beauty spots to make the most of it.

The Meadows, Leith Links and Portobello Beach, in particular, were jam-packed with folks soaking up the rays and enjoying time outdoors with friends and family.

Trouble flared on Portobello Beach on Thursday. PIC: Leah-Ashley Brown

It was great to see so many people out and about, whether that be paddling in the sea, lighting a barbecue on the Links or enjoying a spot of cricket on the Meadows.

But, unfortunately, not everyone could just have a good time.

The afternoon was soured a little when police had to be called to Portobello Beach after a mass brawl erupted between a large group of youths.

Tempers flared as gangs of youths headed to the seafront in blazing sunshine.

Photos emerged of topless teens squaring up to each other and throwing punches.

Police officers swooped shortly before 5.30pm as trouble spilled onto the High Street.

Here's how you reacted to the story:

James Kerr took to our Facebook page to say: "Booze and sunshine too much for the pups," while Margaret Christison added: "I was on the prom this morning and it was lovely watching families having fun on the sand and in the water. This is awful. I hope it doesn't affect businesses on the prom. My only moan is the toilets are out of order. A beach full of people and nowhere to go."

William Edgar wrote (half-joking, we think): "Bloody Mods and Rockers, bring back national service I say!"

Jayne Simpson asked: "Why can’t kids just enjoy the sunshine and get on with one another?"

Sandra Ronald thought the weather may have had something to do with the trouble, saying: "Oh the sun brings out the best in people," while Michael Stimson said: "We were there this afternoon and saw the gang. Didn't see any fighting but did have an 'encounter' with a couple of mouthy teenage girls who were part of the group. Wee radges."

Thania Wehmeyer was thinking about the people who went to enjoy themselves, writing: "What a shame for others who wanted to enjoy the beach too."

Kevin Finnie-Locke had some advice for this involved, saying: "What is with the youth of today?? Give no respect get no respect!!! Don’t drink if you can’t handle."