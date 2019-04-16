Boy, 12, mugged for phone and trainers by masked thug in Lochend Park

A mum has spoken out after her 12-year-old son was mugged in broad daylight by a man wearing a ski mask in Lochend Park.

Holyrood High School pupil Dylan Stoddart was walking home when he was approached from behind by a man believed to be in his late teens and punched to the ground.

Dylan was mugged in broad daylight in Lochend Park.

The petrified youngster attempted to fight back by kicking his attacker but the man reacted by restraining him and rubbed his face in the mud before pinching his phone, keys and trainers.

Dylan was forced to walk to his Craigentinny home in his socks where he was greeted by his gobsmacked mum Stacey Clark who immediately called the police.

She said: “I opened the door and Dylan was crying and shaking. I was absolutely distraught when he told me what happened.

“Dylan expected the man to be a runner as there were many around at that time. He came from behind and punched him and he fell on his back.

“Dylan began kicking the attacker in retaliation but he just took his trainers. He then held his arms behind his back and stole his Vodafone phone and keys before running away.

“It’s been emotionally draining. I’ve been trying not to think about what could have happened. It kills me as I’ve had all sorts running through my head.

“I’m very angry that someone can do this to a boy. He is the lowest of the low.”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident which took place on Thursday, April 11 at around 8pm.

Dylan ended up with a cut on his lip and a wobbly tooth

Dylan suffered a cut lip and a wobbly tooth from the robbery, with Stacey admitting to being relieved that his injuries were only minor.

Lochend Park is a regular location for Dylan to meet his friends but Stacey has said she doubts he will ever step foot in there again after the frightening ordeal.

“His cut on his lip became more visible the next day,” she said.

“Dylan is my life and I’m just so relieved that he is ok. It could have been a lot worse.

“It’s shocking to see something like this during the day. It’s a park for the public and people should be able to feel safe there and not have to avoid it.

“I would urge people to be careful and not to go in the park alone.

“This proves you can never be sure when and where bad things can happen.

“He was wearing a ski mask, black hoodie and Adidas trousers and Dylan thinks he saw ginger eyebrows. It might help if anyone comes across him.”

Police Scotland said: “We are investigating following a report that a 12-year-old boy was robbed. Inquiries are ongoing.”