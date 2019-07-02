Boy, 13, reported missing in East Lothian

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing in East Lothian.

Zac Hancock, who lives in the Prestonpans area, was last seen in Civic Square, Tranent at about 10:30pm on Sunday June 30th.

Zac Hancock

READ MORE: Edinburgh crews battle morning fire where 'whole house was alight'

Zac is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Northface Hooded top, Grey Northface jogging trousers and white trainers and was also in possession of a black Northface back pack.

He is known to frequent Tranent in East Lothian.

In a statement released today, police said: "We are keen to establish Zac’s whereabouts as soon as possible and anyone who believes they may have seen him since Sunday is asked to come forward.

"In addition, we would ask Zac to get in touch with either friends, family or police if he sees this and let us know he is safe and well."

Any information which can assist with this inquiry would be greatly appreciated and should be reported to Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4801 of 30th June 19.