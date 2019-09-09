Boy, 15, charged after indecent exposure incident in East Lothian park

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an indecent exposure incident in a park in East Lothian.

Police received a report of a boy who sexually exposed himself in the Carlaverock area of Tranent at about 3pm last Friday.

Police received a report about the incident on Friday. Pic: Police Scotland.

Two girls, aged seven and eight, were within the park at the time and informed an adult who in turn contacted police.

In a statement released on social media this afternoon, East Lothian police said: "A 15-year-old boy has been charged and a Youth Offending Concern Report will be submitted."