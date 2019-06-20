Boy, 15, charged with motorbike offences after police hunt in Midlothian

Have your say

A 15-year-old boy has been charged by police following antisocial behaviour in Gorebridge.

Yesterday, officers responded to reports of antisocial misuse of a motorbike in the town.

READ MORE: Vandals smash police car at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary while officers deal with midnight emergency



Police later traced the bike and rider, near to Braeside Road South.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A 15-year-old male has been charged with numerous road traffic offences and the motorbike has been seized by police."