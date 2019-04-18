Boy, 16, charged following attempted murder outside Gilmerton Aldi

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following the attempted murder of another teenager outside an Aldi supermarket in Gilmerton at the weekend.

In a statement, police said: “Officers and emergency services were called to Gilmerton Road at around 5.10pm on Sunday 14 April where a 16-year-old boy was found seriously injured. He remains in hospital with serious injuries.”

Police and paramedics responded to the incident. Pic:

The teenager was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday April 17th.

