Boy, 16, due in court after two bikes worth £6k stolen from tourists in Cramond

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court after two women were robbed at knife point and had their electric bikes stolen.

The women, aged 47 and 62, were cycling the bikes at Cramond Foreshore before the incident near to the roundabout at Cramond Causeway.

Cramond.

Two males then approached the woman and one of them is alleged to have brandished a knife before the bikes were stolen.

The two bikes, both red Specialised Varda model E-Bikes with women's frames - one small and one medium and one with a black wicker basket on the back - are worth around £3,000 each.

The two women were uninjured and returned home on Monday before contacting police.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, of Corstorphine CID, said previously that both victims were on a cycling holiday in Edinburgh.

A statement released today by police, said: "Police in Edinburgh have arrested a 16-year-old boy following a robbery at Cramond Foreshore on Monday 8th July.

"The teenager's due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday 11 July 2019."

Enquiries are still ongoing to trace a second male believed to be involved in the incident.