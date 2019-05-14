Boy, 16, violently attacked and racially abused while on Edinburgh school trip

A 16-year-old boy was violently attacked after being racially abused while on a school trip in Edinburgh.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace as part of their inquiries into the assault.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to as part of their inquiries. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, officers said the incident took place around 11am on Thursday, April 25th in Montgomery Street, near the junction with Hillside Street.

The statement said that racial abuse was directed at a group of teenagers before a 16-year-old boy was struck on the head, resulting in injuries to his face.

The man officers are eager to speak to in connection with this investigation is described as white, in his late twenties, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with dark hair that was short on the sides and longer on the top.



He is pictured wearing a white fur-lined denim jacket, a black Armani t-shirt that had a white 'EA' logo on the front, and black trousers.

Detective Constable Neill Watt, of Gayfield CID, said: "This was a violent attack on a teenage boy, who came to our city on a school trip and was left with painful facial injuries.

"We're eager to speak to this man in connection with our ongoing inquiries and would urge anyone who may recognise him, or has information relevant to this investigation, to contact us."

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1271 of 25th April 2019, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

