Bradley Welsh: Man appears in court over Edinburgh murder and Greenbank attempted murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Bradley Welsh outside his West End home last month.

Sean Orman, 28, made no plea when he appeared in private from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court facing allegations including the illegal possession of a firearm in a public place.

Orman, whose address was given as HMP Addiewell, faced a string of charges including murdering Bradley, 48, earlier this month and the attempted murder of a father and son in their Greenbank home in March.

Prosecutors charged him with three offences under the Firearms Act 1968 in connection with ex-boxer Bradley’s death in Chester Street on April 17..

Orman was also accused of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

Those allegations relate to an alleged incident in Pitcairn Grove in March during which David McMillan, and namesake son, both suffered blade injuries.

Orman did not plead to any of the charges he faced and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Derrick McIntyre. He is expected to appear in court again within eight days.

The three charges he faces relating to the death of Bradley fall under several sections of the Firearms Act 1969.

Orman was formally arrested and charged on Monday evening after he spent a day being questioned by murder squad detectives from Police Scotland’s elite Major Investigation Team..

The alleged Greenbank attack saw wealthy Mr McMillan, a businessman, and his son, also David, 22, severely injured in their home a month before Trainspotting 2 actor and reformed criminal Bradley was killed by a single gunshot to the head on the steps down to his basement apartment.

His terrified partner, their daughter and Bradley’s stepson were reportedly in the apartment at the time.

Seconds before the shooting, at around 7.40pm, the victim had been talking to a neighbour, who later told officers that he had desperately tried to save his live and attempted to give him first aid. Despite his efforts, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Two men were arrested and subsequently released by detectives investigating the shooting.

Police later released CCTV images of a grey Ford Kuga SUV and appealed for witnesses who may have seen it in or around William Street prior to the shooting in Chester Street.

They also appealed for anyone who saw it being driven through the city before it arrived at Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton around 9pm on the same evening.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Saturday the 20th April at which time it was bearing registration number CX68XVV.

Mr McMillan snr suffered stab wounds and his son was treated for a slash injury to his hand as he came to his father’s aid on March 13.

A motor allegedly used was set ablaze near the McMillan family home in Pitcairn Grove.

Earlier this month,the Evening News revealed that detectives had arrested a man in connection with the alleged murder bid and that he had been released pending further inquiries.

It had previously emerged that former Hibs casual Bradley, who ran

Two men arrested last month in connection with Bradley’s killing were also released pending further inquiries.

Following his death, the senior investigating officer in charge of the case told a press conference that Bradley had not received any recent threats to his life.

It has since emerged that prosecutors at the Crown Office had ‘referred’ the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Bradley starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle in T2 Trainspotting, playing gangland figure Mr Doyle.

He was also featured in Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men documentary series in 2008, and was jailed for terrorising estate agents while working in the protection trade.

The former gangster-turned-film-star spoke of his regrets at turning to a life of crime aged just 13, in an interview broadcast two months before his death.

Bradley previousy admitted he was involved in 'protection rackets, firearms, and extortion' before his 18th birthday, adding: 'I've done some horrible, horrible things.'

He told the interviewer's Anything Goes show: 'I was a young laddie from the ghettos and we didn’t have much.