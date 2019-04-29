Bradley Welsh murder: A timeline surrounding the Trainspotting 2 star’s fatal shooting

Have your say

It’s been 12 days since the murder of Edinburgh boxer and Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh.

Here is a timeline of how the story has unfolded...

Wednesday 7pm, April 17: Bradley Welsh is training at Holyrood Boxing Gym

Wednesday 7.30pm: Mr Welsh drives outside his home and speaks to a neighbour before being shot in the head while walking down the steps to his flat.

Wednesday just after 8pm: A huge police presence descends on Chester Street with armed officers visible after several reports of a gunshot being heard.

Wednesday 10pm: Forensics are seen entering the basement flat to search for evidence.

Wednesday 11pm: The victim is named locally as Bradley Welsh.

Thursday 8am: People begin leaving floral tributes to the late Bradley Welsh.

Thursday noon: Police confirm the victim of the fatal shooting to be the Trainspotting 2 star.

Thursday 1pm: A forensic team is seen scouring Chester Street looking for clues as part of the investigation.

Thursday 3pm: Detective superintendent Allan Burton reveals to the media the details of the former boxer’s final moments and issues a public appeal for help in finding the man responsible.

Tuesday, April 23: Police Scotland reveal they have arrested, questioned and released a man in connection with the murder.

Wednesday, April 24: A second man is arrested, questioned and released by the murder squad.

Monday, April 29, 10am: Police Scotland reveal that on Saturday April 20, after exhaustive CCTV investigation and local inquiries, detectives and forensic experts descend on Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton to seize a grey Ford Kuga, captured on a security camera in William Street near Mr Welsh’s basement home, at around 7.30pm on the night he died.

