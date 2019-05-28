Bradley Welsh murder: Balerno car park sealed off as police carry out inquiries

Police have sealed off a car park in Balerno today as part of their investigation into the murder of Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh.

The 48-year-old sustained fatal injuries after being shot outside his home in the city's Chester Street on the evening of Wednesday, April 17th.

The car park has been taped off. Pic: Craig MacLeod.

Today, a police spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently in attendance in the Balerno area of Edinburgh as part of ongoing inquiries into the murder of Bradley Welsh on 17 April 2019.

"Bavelaw Road Car Park is currently closed and the public are thanked for their cooperation during this time."

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old man was charged in connection with the death of Bradley and a blade assault on a father and son in their Oxgangs home in March.

Sean Orman made no plea when he appeared in private from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court facing allegations including the illegal possession of a firearm in a public place.

The Oxgangs incident saw wealthy David McMillan, 48, along with his 22-year-old namesake son, allegedly attacked in their home a month before Trainspotting 2 actor and reformed criminal Bradley was killed by a single gunshot to the head on the steps down to his basement apartment.

His terrified partner, their daughter and Bradley’s stepson were in the apartment at the time.

Seconds before the shooting, at around 7.40pm, the victim had been talking to a neighbour, who later told officers that he had attempted to give him first aid. Despite his efforts, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.