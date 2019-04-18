Bradley Welsh murder: Fellow boxing club owner launches funding appeal to help family

A FELLOW boxing gym owner has launched a crowdfunding campaign aimed at helping the family of Mr Welsh meet funeral costs.

Alexander Brown, who owns the Bronx Boxing Gym in Tranent, opened a justgiving page to “give back” in Welsh’s memory, while helping to alleviate some of the financial strain of funeral charges on close family members.

Mr Brown recently penned a gritty debut novel entitled ‘Hit Me’, shedding a light on the Capital’s grim and terrifying underworld.

In a heartfelt appeal for donations, Mr Brown wrote: “Brad Welsh passed away suddenly and unexpected, leaving behind a young family.

“After dedicating his life to raising money for charities and helping the youth of Edinburgh, I would now like to give back in his memory and help ease the financial pressure on his family at this hard time.”

The funding drive has since attracted more than a dozen donors, raising hundreds of pounds in the first few hours of the appeal going live on Thursday afternoon.