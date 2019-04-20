Bradley Welsh murder: Holyrood Boxing Gym in bid to remain open to honour late founder

THE Edinburgh boxing gym founded and run by shooting victim Bradley Welsh is bidding to stay open to honour the late father-of-two.

Holyrood Boxing Gym posted a note across its social media channels paying tribute to “beloved coach Bradley John Welsh”.

Those running the gym say they will try to keep the facility open after being urged to do so in the wake of Bradley Welsh’s death.

A post on Twitter and Facebook encouraged more people to join the gym to help keep it going.

Bradley Welsh founded Holyrood Boxing Gym in Edinburgh. Picture: TSPL/SWNS

It read: “Dear all, as the Holyrood Boxing Gym family we have been requested to keep the gym open in honour of our beloved coach Bradley John Welsh.

“Like and RT this message and bring along a friend to one of the classes.”

Accompanying the post was a longer note which included the opening times of the gym and a photograph showing Mr Welsh inside one of the boxing rings lovingly holding his two children, Eva and Jack.

In response to the heartfelt post, one Twitter user wrote: “Keep his legacy alive....It’s what he lived for.”

Former boxer and T2: Trainspotting actor Mr Welsh, 48, was fatally shot outside his home in Edinburgh’s West End on Wednesday evening by an as yet unknown attacker.

A JustGiving page has been set up with the aim of raising £10,000 to raise money for Mr Welsh’s young family.

The online fundraiser was started by Alexander Brown, who wrote: Weʼre raising £10,000 to Brad Welsh who dedicated his life to raising money for charities and helping the underprivileged youth of Edinburgh. Let’s now help him.”

Floral tributes and messages have been left outside Mr Welsh’s flat and at the entrance to Holyrood Boxing Gym where he spent much of his time.

Hibs fans are planning a minute’s applause for Bradley Welsh to take place during this Sunday’s clash with Celtic at Easter Road.

