Bradley Welsh murder: Police release description of suspected shooter

Police have provided a description of a man suspected of shooting and killing Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh.

The 48-year-old was returning home from his Holyrood Boxing Gym to Chester Street at about 8pm on Wednesaday when he was approached and shot by a man on the steps of his property.

Police have released a suspect description.

A neighbour attempted to perform first aid and emergency teams responded but Mr Welsh died at the scene.

READ MORE: Bradley Welsh murder: Devastated family won’t seek revenge for fatal shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation and, in a statement released today, they provided a description of the suspect which said: “He is described as being between 20 and 30-years-old, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, with a slim build and tanned complexion. He was wearing a baseball cap and was casually dressed.”

Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the Chester Street or West End area and remembers seeing the suspect, who made off along Walker Street following the incident.

Police have also appealed for anyone in the vicinity with CCTV or dash cam footage who may be able to assist in finding the culprit responsible for Mr Welsh’s murder.

In today’s statement, police also formally identified the man who was killed on Wednesday night as Bradley Welsh.

And Detective Superintendent Allan Burton, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “I want to once again convey my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Bradley Welsh and reiterate my commitment to bringing those responsible for his murder to justice.

“Someone out there will know who committed this crime and I want you to search your conscience and do the right thing. A family are grieving for the loss of their son, brother, partner and father and they need answers.

“If you can help with this investigation then please contact us immediately.

“I also want to emphasise to the communities of Edinburgh that this incident is being treated as a targeted attack and murders, especially those involving a firearm remain extremely rare.

“The Capital remains a safe place to live, work and visit and while this investigation continues, uniformed officers will maintain a high-visibility presence in the Chester Street and the West End to offer reassurance and engage with local residents and business staff.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.