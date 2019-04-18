Bradley Welsh murder: Tributes to Edinburgh boxer and Trainspotting 2 star in pictures
Tributes have been flooding in today for Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh after he was shot dead in Edinburgh’s Chester Street last night.
Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of the 48-year-old, with officers telling a press conference that the attacker may have run off towards Walker Street. Since the shooting, several tributes have been left at the scene of the crime and outside of Bradley’s Holyrood Boxing Gym.
1. Hibs Colours
Hibs scarves and tops are tied to the railings close to the murder scene on Chester Street. Pic: Lisa Ferguson