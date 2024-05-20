Brandon Hodgson: Family of missing West Lothian schoolboy, 15, ‘distressed’ as police search continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are continuing to search for a missing West Lothian schoolboy who hasn't been seen for a week.
Brandon Hodgson, 15, was last seen in the Howden area of Livingston at around 9pm on Monday, 13 May, 2024.
He is described as around 5’ 8” tall, of slim build with short brown curly hair.
Chief Inspector Jocelyn Thomas said: “It has now been a week since Brandon was last seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. This is a very distressing time for his family.
“He is known to frequent the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh. We have been liaising with public transport companies and reviewing CCTV to gather further information.
“We would ask anyone who has seen Brandon to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident number 4206 of 13 May, 2024.”