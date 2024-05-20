Brandon Hodgson: Family of missing West Lothian schoolboy, 15, ‘distressed’ as police search continues

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 20th May 2024, 15:53 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 16:14 BST
Brandon Hodgson was last seen in the Howden area around 9pm on Monday, 13 May

Police are continuing to search for a missing West Lothian schoolboy who hasn't been seen for a week.

Brandon Hodgson, 15, was last seen in the Howden area of Livingston at around 9pm on Monday, 13 May, 2024.

He is described as around 5’ 8” tall, of slim build with short brown curly hair.

Brandon Hodgson was last seen in the Howden area around 9pm on Monday, 13 May

Chief Inspector Jocelyn Thomas said: “It has now been a week since Brandon was last seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. This is a very distressing time for his family.

“He is known to frequent the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh. We have been liaising with public transport companies and reviewing CCTV to gather further information.

“We would ask anyone who has seen Brandon to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident number 4206 of 13 May, 2024.”