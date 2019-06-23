Brazen crook caught red-handed in Edinburgh stairwell with industrial bolt cutters

A CITYWIDE manhunt has been launched for a brazen crook caught red-handed prowling on private property - carrying a giant pair of industrial bolt cutters.

A shocked Polwarth resident encountered the stubble-faced man on their stairwell eyeing-up valuable bicycles secured to the bannister by padlock and chain.

When confronted, the would-be thief claimed he was visiting a home-owner - but the name he gave matched none of the people living in the building.

It is believed he had already tried to take one bike from another nearby stairwell, where was also disturbed.

But in the second encounter with a resident he panicked and bolted from the scene - leaving the cutters behind.

It is understood they have been collected by Police Scotland officers from a resident who raised the alarm and are to be forensically examined for fingerprints

A resident took to social media to warn others about the crook, writing: “This man was accosted two days ago in a stairwell on Polwarth Crescent holding a huge pair of bolt cutters. When challenged and asked what he was up to he claimed to be seeing his friend here, but the name he gave didn’t match any of the residents. He ended up running away leaving the cutters behind. If you bump into him in your stairs, beware, he may be up to no good. I have reported this information to the police.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment.