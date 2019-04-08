'Brazen' East Lothian child abuser who tried to foster victim may never leave prison

A SERIAL sex offender who abused children for 24 years attempted to foster his final victim so he could continue to prey on him, the Evening News can reveal.

Shameless Shaun Borrett – serving a ‘life’ sentence for assaulting and molesting nine boys and girls – was refused permission by suspicious council staff.

But he brazenly then asked social workers if he could foster any other kids who were being looked after by a local authority.

Details of his sick plot to have a schoolboy victim living unprotected under his roof emerged as Borrett, 42, of Tranent, was jailed for seven and a half years.

The monster was also served with an Order for Lifelong Restriction – meaning he may never taste freedom again.

The former bus driver had spent more than two decades targeting children as young as five – striking for the first time when he was a teenager.

During the abuse some victims were punched and kicked on the genitals, shown pornography and made to take part in sex acts with other youngsters. Four children were raped by him.

Borrett – who maintains his innocence despite being convicted by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh – spent cash on games and consoles to attract victims and sweets and treats to induce them to stay.

It is understood he was finally brought to justice after suspicious child protection workers last year raised fears about his interest in vulnerable youngsters from impoverished or troubled backgrounds whose parents trusted him.

Borrett’s plan to continue his reign of abuse were revealed by judge Lord Beckett in his formal sentencing statement.

The judge told him: “You sought to foster one of the complainers and you also sought to be foster parent to a child generally.

“Social workers ensured that this could not happen. However, you sought to manipulate and at times perhaps you outmanoeuvred social workers. It is reported that they felt that you knew exactly what to say to professionals in order to be able to continue offending.

“You have shown yourself to be a risk-taker, a manipulator, a psychological coercer and a serious and persistent sexual abuser of children over a period of 24 years, during some of which period social workers were aware of your interest in children. You were able to shield your activities from them as you acted on your propensity for serious sexual abuse of children.”

The statement revealed that Borrett has also refused to take part in any treatment to prevent a repeat of his crimes and still presented a risk to children.

A senior Police Scotland officer close to the case said: “Borrett was exposed thanks to our colleagues in social work who long harboured suspicious but could not act without proof.

“His plan to become a foster parent is as sickening as it is brazen.”