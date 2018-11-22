Brazilian ex footballer facing jail for Easter Road attack

A Brazilian former footballer who was once banned for punching a referee during a match is facing jail after he left a man with a fractured skull following a violent road rage incident.

Jean Ferriera launched the savage attack on victim Saurav Subba after the pair became involved in a verbal altercation in Edinburgh city centre last year.

Ferriera was driving his car in the city’s Easter Road when he suddenly jumped out of his motor and the pair began shouting at each other.

Ferriera then lost the plot and began swinging punches at Mr Subba who was knocked unconscious by the ferocious attack.

Ferriera, of Wester Drylaw Row, Edinburgh, then kicked the man as he lay on the ground before jumping back into his car and speeding off.

Mr Subba was left with serious injuries following the assault on November 1 last year including skull fractures, a subdural haematoma and bruising.

He was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment where he underwent a CT scan and was kept under observation at the hospital’s Surgical Observation Unit.

Previously the thug hit the headlines in 2008 after he decked a referee during an East of Scotland match between Edinburgh City and Dalbeattie Star.

City striker Ferriera punched ref Alistair Aitken to the face as the official was about to send him off during the match in Ayrshire in May 2008.

He was subsequently fined £450 for the attack at Kirkcudbright Sheriff Court in January 2009 and was banned from all football for two years by the SFA.

Now Ferriera is facing a jail sentence after he admitted assaulting Mr Subba when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Fiscal depute Ms Dunn told the court Ferriera was driving his black Kia along the capital’s Albert Street when he stopped in traffic at the junction with Easter Road.

The prosecutor said a “verbal altercation” broke out between the driver and a pedestrian and both men squared up to each other.

Ms Dunn said: “The accused proceeded to repeatedly punch the complainer to the face knocking him to the ground.

“He kicked the complainer to the body before a member of the public intervened.”

Witnesses said Mr Subba lay unconscious for around four minutes before they watched Ferriera get back into his car and drive off.

Defending brief Calum Turner said his client had been stopped in traffic due to road works and it had been Mr Subba who had “approached his vehicle” and the pair started arguing.

Mr Turner said the serious injuries suffered by the victim had occurred after the man had struck his head on the pavement and had not come from any of the punches thrown by Ferriera.

Mr Turner reserved his full mitigation to the sentencing diet.

Sheriff Michael O’Grady QC deferred sentence for the preparation of reports to next month.

Ferreira pleaded guilty to assaulting Saurav Subba by repeatedly punching him on the head causing him to fall to the ground rendering him unconscious at Easter Road, Edinburgh, on November 1 last year.

