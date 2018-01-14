BREAKING: Reports of armed police at ongoing incident in Stenhouse

POLICE, including armed officers, are at the scene on an ongoing incident in Edinburgh’s Stenhouse.

Eyewitnesses said the Police Scotland helicopter had also been scrambled to join the operation.

A police van with what were said by witnesses to included “armed” officers was situated at Stenhouse Cross.

A 4x4 style police vehicle was parked on Stevenson Drive. A third cop car was on Stenhouse Gardens North. A fourth was located on Stenhouse Street West.

Worried locals said police refused to tell them what the incident involved.

One said: “We haven’t a clue what’s going on. We were walking back from the shops and all of a sudden there was police and cop cars everywhere,

“When we saw the police with guns, we thought sod this and came home.

“It was like something from a movie.”

A second resident, who lives in the middle of the search area, said: “I spoke to one of the police and he wouldn’t tell me anything. He just said ‘don’t worry’, everything is fine’.

“But if it’s all so fine why are they here snd why is there a big police helicopter buzzing over our heads?”

more follows