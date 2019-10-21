British Transport Police probe footage of couple 'romping' on Glasgow-Edinburgh ScotRail train
CCTV footage has emerged of a couple appearing to have sex on board a ScotRail train from Glasgow to Edinburgh.
The two-minute video appears to show the pair engaging in various sex acts on both the table and seats in an empty train carriage.
It is thought the incident was caught on the train's CCCTV on Saturday night and it has since been leaked online.
A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed they are investigating the incident and that no arrests have been made at this time.
A ScotRail spokesman said: “Anti-social behaviour has no place on Scotland’s Railway, and we will continue to work with the British Transport Police to clamp down on unacceptable conduct.”