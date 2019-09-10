British Transport Police seek man after assault on Fife-Edinburgh train

British Transport Police (BTP) have released images of a man they want to speak with following an assault on a train between Fife and Edinburgh.

The incident happened between Cowdenbeath and Haymarket stations on Saturday, July 13th some time between 12:52pm and 1:30pm.

Police have released images of a man they want to speak with. Pic: British Transport Police.

In a statement released today, BTP said: "If you recognise the man in the images or have any information that may be able to help, contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 1900060731.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Police want to speak with this man. Pic: British Transport Police.