Brothers jailed for assaulting and robbing two women in Edinburgh

A PAIR of brothers who committed assaults and robberies in Edinburgh have been jailed.

Michael Douglas, 27, and Derek Douglas, 30, were sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court after targeting two women, assaulting them and robbing them of their handbags, phones, jewellery and cash.

Michael Douglas also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man on July 13 on Leith Walk. He was jailed for 27 months and received a 12-month supervised release order.

Derek Douglas also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a weapon and was jailed for 13 months.

The robberies took place on Sunday 22 October 2017 on Crown Street and Bellvue Road in the Capital.

A police investigation was launched which led to both brothers being arrested on October 25, 2017.

Detective Constable Iain Wallace of Gayfield CID said: “Michael and Derek Douglas targeted women, assaulted and robbed them.

“This jail sentence is testament to the thorough investigation carried out by detectives and shows the seriousness with which Police Scotland and the Crown Office take acts of violence.”

