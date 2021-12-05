Broughton Street closed due to 'ongoing police incident'
Broughton Street has been closed by police due to an 'ongoing incident'
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 7:21 am
Several emergency service vehicles are on the scene, with the police and fire service attending.
The road is currently closed in both directions.
Four fire vehicles are at the scene according to an eyewitness who contacted the Edinburgh Evening News.
Police confirmed the road closure on social media writing: “Due to an ongoing police incident Broughton Street, Edinburgh is closed in both directions.”
Police have been contacted for a statement.