Police received reports that a 29-year-old woman had been raped at the junction of Broughton Street Lane and Union Street on Sunday morning.

Pictures taken of the scene show the street where the alleged attack took place was sealed off by police while investigations were being carried out.

A police spokeswoman said the attack is believed to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning and enquiries are ongoing.

The attack happened at the junction of Broughton Street Lane and Union Street.

