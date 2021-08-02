Broughton Street Lane attack: Police investigation 'ongoing' after woman, 29, raped in city centre
Officers have said enquiries into the alleged rape of a woman in Edinburgh’s city centre are ongoing.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 11:47 am
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 1:51 pm
Police received reports that a 29-year-old woman had been raped at the junction of Broughton Street Lane and Union Street on Sunday morning.
Pictures taken of the scene show the street where the alleged attack took place was sealed off by police while investigations were being carried out.
A police spokeswoman said the attack is believed to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning and enquiries are ongoing.