The fire was set in waste and recycling material stored at a yard at the Greendykes Industrial Estate in Broxburn.

The fire was started sometime between 5.30pm and 8.10pm on Thursday, 23 September.

The emergency services were called and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank said: “The fire was contained to the waste stored at the yard but the consequences could have been far more serious if it had spread.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area on Thursday to come forward, particularly if you may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 3360 of 23 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

