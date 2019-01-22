Broxburn woman who was reported missing is traced safe and well in Dumfriesshire

Have your say

A 21-year-old Broxburn woman who was reported missing earlier today has been traced safe and well in Dumfriesshire.

Claire McKee left her home in the West Lothian town’s Queens Avenue sometime this morning without telling anyone where she was going.

But police have released a statement tonight to confirm that Ms McKee was traced safe in Dumfriesshire at about 7:20pm this evening.

The statement added: “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal for information.”

