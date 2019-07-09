Bunny with one eye found in 'very poor condition' on cycle path

A rabbit endured "significant unnecessary suffering" before it was found by a member of the public in Bathgate.

The Scottish SPCA are appealing for information linked to the discovery after the underweight rabbit was rescued from a cycle path in the Wester Inch area of the town.

The rabbit, named Alaska, was found in poor condition in Bathgate (Photo: Scottish SPCA)

It was found underweight, overgrown and suffering from an infection which the SPCA said "caused him unnecessary suffering".

The animal welfare charity said they had been alerted to the animal, named Alaska, by a member of the public who had come across the white lop rabbit on the path.

'Very poor condition'

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Connie O'Neill said: “He was in very poor condition. He was missing one of his eyes and there was a bad infection in the other, which would have been very uncomfortable.

“His nails were overgrown and he was underweight. The poor boy hadn’t been neutered and there was swelling in the genital area.

“All of these issues would have caused him significant unnecessary suffering."

The rabbit is receiving care from the SPCA in their Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The SPCA added: “We are keen to trace the owner and find out who is responsible for allowing him to get into this condition.

“If anyone in the area recognises this rabbit, or has any information, we would urge you to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”