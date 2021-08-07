Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Convicted child sex offender Mohammed Mourini, 72, attacked both of his victims, who were in their early 20s, within months of each other in Edinburgh.

Mourini assaulted the first victim at a shop known as AB Cave, in the city's South Clerk Street in April 2017.

Mourini raped a pregnant woman in this shop

During the attack he kissed the woman, who was five months pregnant and vulnerable, and pulled down her lower clothing.

Mourini pushed her onto a couch before raping her.

He struck again when he attacked a Chinese student at his flat in Cumnor Crescent on November 18 in 2017. He sexually assaulted the woman by kissing her, putting his arms around her and touching her breasts.

Judge Lady Haldane ordered Mourini be held in custody

Mourini had denied two charges when he stood trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of both offences.

A judge told him that the two young women, who were unknown to each other, had suffered "appalling treatment at your hands".

Lady Haldane remanded Mourini, who has previous convictions for sex offences against children, in custody for the preparation of a background report ahead of sentencing. He had been on bail during the trial.

The court heard that after the rape of the woman at the shop Mourini offered her £20.

He contacted the student after the assault on her and said sorry and claimed that he did not mean to harm her.

The woman told him in an email that he had kissed her repeatedly and put his hands on her chest and said: "You should not have done that."

She also posted a review of AB Cave online and wrote that the owner has a problem harassing women.

Mourini was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register until his sentencing hearing.

