Cameras slash speed on notorious Edinburgh blackspot

MORE than double the number of motorists are now sticking to the 30mph speed limit on Old Dalkeith Road after speed cameras were set-up.

Figures show prior to the cameras being installed two years ago, less than 40 percent of vehicles were adhering to the limit while average speeds in April 2019 dropped to 25.6mph.

Road safety chiefs reported an average two offences recorded per day from October 2017 to June 2019.

They hailed the figures as proof of a significant improvement in driver behaviour, stating three in every five vehicles were speeding prior to the installation of the cameras.

Andy Jones, East Safety Camera Unit Manager, said: “This was the first installation of an average speed system in an urban area and I’m delighted that it has resulted in an improvement in driver behaviour.

“An average speed of 25.6 mph and two offences on average each day shows the effectiveness of this type of speed camera in encouraging drivers to adhere to the speed limit. I would like to thank drivers for making this route safer for all road users.”

Average speed cameras were introduced on the road after six injury collisions between 2013-15, three of which resulted in serious injury or fatality.

Speed surveys found that speed was an issue, with a high proportion of vehicles travelling above the speed limit.

City of Edinburgh Council Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “Our vision is that all road users are safe from the risk of being killed or seriously injured, so it is encouraging that compliance with the 30mph speed limit continues to improve on this route.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues at Police Scotland’s Safety Camera Unit to monitor the impact of average speed cameras on Old Dalkeith Road.”