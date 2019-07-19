Can you help identify this housebreaker? Police issue appeal after Midlothian daylight break-in

A description of a housebreaker has been released by police following a break-in in Loanhead.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place sometime between 10.15am and 6.15pm on Monday 15 July.

The incident took place on Monday 15 July in Loanhead (Photo: TSPL)

Luckily for the victims, nothing appeared to have been stolen from the property on Straiton Road, officers said, but the police are keen to trace a man thought to be linked with the crime.

PC Russell Taylor of Midlothian Police proactive crime team said: "We are particularly keen to speak to a male who was in the area around 11am.

"The male is described as white, 5ft tall, skinny build, between 25 and 30 years old, with dark bushy hair, wearing a high Vis vest and a large black puffer jacket. He was carrying a silver themos.

“We would urge anyone who may know this male to contact Police Scotland.”

If you have any information or are a witness, contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3653 of July 15. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.