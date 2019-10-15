Car chased by police smashes into wall on major Edinburgh road
A HIGH-SPEED police pursuit ended in the car they were chasing ploughing into a wall on a residential street.
Officers tailed the silver Vauxhall Astra from Silverknowes to where it crashed at the corner of Ferry Road and Newhaven Road.
Photos emerged from the scene of the crumpled car with smashed glass scattered across the street.
So great was the force of the impact, the Astra's front bumper was hurled down Ferry Road.
The car's driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries before being arrested.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "About 11.15pm on Monday 14th October 2019 officers attempted to stop a Silver Vauxhall Astra in Silverknowes Parkway, Edinburgh.
"A pursuit was authorised and, a short time later, the vehicle crashed into a wall on Ferry Road.
"A 27-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries. He was charged in connection with this and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 15 October 2019. "