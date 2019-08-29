Car stolen from East Lothian address used as getaway car in store break-in

A vehicle stolen from an address in Longniddry was used as getaway car in the break-in and theft of a shop in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened around 1.30am on Wednesday 28th August at the premises on Edinburgh Road in the town of Lauder - around 27 miles south of the Capital.



After forced entry into the shop, a quantity of alcohol was stolen from within.

The break-in took place in Scottish Borders town of Lauder.

The suspects arrived and then made off in a green Land Rover Defender with registration number G965 LRM.

This vehicle was stolen from an address in Links Road, Longniddry, East Lothian at around 11.55pm on Tuesday 27th August and officers believe the same individuals are responsible.



Anyone with information is asked to come forward.



Detective Constable Bruce Dodds from Galashiels CID said: "Given the times both of these incidents occurred, it appears the suspects stole the vehicle in Longniddry and then travelled to Lauder where they targeted the store.



"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Links Road area of Longniddry during the late evening of Tuesday, or in the Edinburgh Road area of Lauder during the early hours of Wednesday, should contact police immediately.



"Similarly, if you believe you can help us identify those responsible, then please also get in touch."



Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 238 of the 28th August (Lauder break-in) or incident number 494 of the 28th August (theft of Land Rover, Longniddry). Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

