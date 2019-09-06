Carrubbers Close incident: Man arrested following rape in Edinburgh alleyway

Have your say

A man has been arrested after reports of a woman being raped in a close off the Royal Mile in the early hours of Friday, police have confirmed.

A 45-year-old woman was attacked at about 03:15 in Carrubbers Close, according to officers.

A police cordon has been put up at Carrubbers Close.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the city centre attack.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: ""Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of serious sexual assault on a 45-year-old woman.



"The incident happened around 3.15am on Friday 6th September in Carrubbers Close.



"A man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and inquiries are continuing."

