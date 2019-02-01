Cash stolen from Subway at Straiton Retail Park

Three Midlothian businesses have been targeted in a spate of break-ins.

The incidents happened in the early hours of Thursday, 31 January, between 4.30am and 6.05am.

The first break-in occurred at Subway restaurant at Straiton Retail Park where a four-figure sum of cash was stolen.

A short time later the Butterfly and Insect World centre in Lasswade was broken into however, nothing was taken and no animals were harmed or disturbed.

Officers also received a call from K and I Coachworks in Dalkeith after the building was entered and electrical equipment was stolen.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if the break-ins are linked and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World said: “At circa 5am on 31st January, there was an attempted break in at the side of the main Edinburgh Butterfly & Insect World building. I’m pleased to say the building wasn’t breached and no animals were disturbed or harmed; nor was anything taken from our premises. As a precaution, we’ve put extra security measures in place. We’d like to thank the police officers who attended in the morning for their swift action. We’re helping with their investigation as much as we can, and have given over our CCTV footage.”

Detective Sergeant Debbie Duncan from Dalkeith CID said: “Each of these premises are in relatively short travelling distance of one another with a vehicle and so we are looking to establish if the same persons are responsible.

“We would ask members of the public who remember seeing any suspicious activity around the affected businesses during the early hours of Thursday morning to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing investigation, is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident numbers 365 (Subway); 422 (K&I) or 907 (Butterfly and Insect World) of the 31st January.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

