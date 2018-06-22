CCTV appeal after 60-year-old robbed in Leith

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace in connection with a robbery in the Leith area of the city.

The incident happened around 5.40pm on Wednesday 13th June in Bangor Road.

A woman was walking on the pavement when she was approached by a man who robbed her of her bag.

The man pictured is believed to have information which could assist police with their enquires and anyone who can help in identifying him is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, around 6ft tall with an medium build and wearing a green jumper, green trousers, black boots, a dark jacket with purple lining and a black shoulder bag.

Detective Constable John Dunn of Gayfield CID said

“As part of our enquiries into this incident we are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage and would urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3035 of the 13th June, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.