CCTV appeal after man attacked outside Causewayside pub

Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak with after a man was attacked in Edinburgh’s Southside.

The incident happened outside the Scotch Hop Bar in Causewayside at around 9.20pm on Saturday, 29 December 2018 as the 29-year-old victim was walking home.

He sustained serious facial injuries which required treatement at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Officers believe the men pictured can assist with their ongoing enquiries and anyone who recognises them is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Peter Gilzean from Gayfield CID said: “This attack left the victim with painful injuries to his face, which required medical attention.

“We have been progressing enquiries within the Southside area to identify those responsible and believe the men pictured may be able to assist our investigation.

“Anyone who can help identify these individuals, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation, should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 1853 of the 2nd January 2019. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

