CCTV appeal after man threatens Edinburgh shop staff before stealing cash

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after staff were threatened and money was stolen from an Edinburgh shop.

At around 5.30pm on Friday 26th July, a man entered a convenience store on Saughtonhall Drive and threatened staff before leaving with a three-figure sum of cash.

Do you recognise this man?

He is described as white, aged in his thirties, around 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a navy-coloured jacket and dark-coloured jeans.

Detective Constable Craig Donnelly from Corstorphine CID said: “Fortunately nobody was injured during this incident but staff at the premises were left understandably shaken by the ordeal.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man pictured, and who can help identify and trace him, to contact police as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 3761 of 26th July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

