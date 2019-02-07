CCTV appeal after serious assault near Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Police in Edinburgh have issued CCTV images following an assault in the city centre which left a man with serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 1.15am on Monday, 3 December 2018 in St Mary’s Street, near to the junction with the Cowgate.

The victim required hospital treatment after he was struck on the face with a sharp implement by a man as he sat in a car.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers believed the male pictured may be able to assist with their investigation. Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police immediately.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, 25-35-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build and wearing a red Adidas tracksuit top and blue jeans. He is said to have spoken with an English (possibly London) accent.

Detective Constable Scott Dugan from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station said: “The victim has sustained a painful injury to his face during this incident and we are continuing with our investigation.

“As part of these enquiries we are keen to speak with the man pictured in the CCTV footage.

“If anyone can help us identify this individual, or has any other relevant information then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the VRU at Gayfield via 101 and quote incident number 237 of the 3rd December 2018. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

