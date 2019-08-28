CCTV appeal after 'serious' assault on Lothian Bus in Edinburgh

Detectives have released images of a man they want to trace as part of investigation in relation to a serious assault on board a bus.

The incident occurred around 10.15pm on Friday 5th July 2019 on board a Lothian Bus. A man sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

Can you help the police trace this man?

The man pictured is described as white, aged in his thirties, of medium build, bald, and was wearing a black puffa jacket, jeans and red trainers.

Detective Constable Pete Shannon of Gayfield CID said: "The victim sustained a painful injury. We're eager to trace the man pictured in connection with this incident and would urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4874 of 5th July, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.