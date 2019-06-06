CCTV appeal after 'terrifying' Bathgate armed robbery

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following an armed robbery in Bathgate.

The incident took place at a shop in the Millhaugh Lane area around 5:10pm on Saturday, February 9th.

Police Scotland

In a statement, police said staff were threatened, and a demand was made for money, before a small sum was stolen.

The man officers are eager to speak to is described as white, of medium to slim build, aged 25 to 35 years old, with brown hair, approximately 5ft 7ins tall with a local accent.

He is pictured wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with a light-coloured panel under the arms, dark-coloured cargo-style trousers and distinctive light brown rigger-style boots.

Detective Constable Tony Gilhooley, of Livingston CID, said: “Although no one was injured, this was a terrifying experience for the staff involved and extensive enquiries have been ongoing since this time.

The man police want to speak to as part of their inquiries. Pic: Police Scotland.

“We would urge anyone who may recognise the man pictured, or is able to provide any information that might help our investigation, to get in touch immediately."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3110 of 9th February 2019 or, alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.