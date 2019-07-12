CCTV appeal: Edinburgh police continue search for missing 18-year-old Leon Fleming

Police have released CCTV images of missing 18-year-old Leon Fleming showing his last known movements in Edinburgh.

Leon was last seen leaving Almond House Lodge on Marine Drive, in the north of the city, shortly before 7pm on Wednesday July 10th.

CCTV images of Leon Fleming. Pic: Police Scotland

READ MORE: Police issue urgent appeal after Edinburgh man, 18, reported missing

Police said he left there on foot but has failed to make contact with anyone since this time and concern is growing for his welfare.

In a statement, the force said that officers are currently being supported by specialist Police Scotland resources as searches continue across the Silverknowes and Cramond areas.

Leon is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair and wears glasses. When he was last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured suit, black shirt and black dress shoes and was carrying a light-coloured sports bag, which contained a number of electrical and clothing items.

Inspector Keith Forrester, from Drylaw Police Station, said: "We currently have a number of resources working to find Leon and are pursuing various lines of enquiry to ensure he is traced as soon as possible.

"Our focus is the north area of the city where Leon was last seen, however he has links across the capital. We know he usually communicates with friends and family online, and would ask anyone who has been in recent contact with Leon via online messaging or social media, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

"Local officers will be out around the Cramond and Silverknowes areas today to speak with members of the public as we continue to appeal to trace anyone who may have seen Leon since 7pm on Wednesday night. We know this area is busy with dog-walkers and is used by the local community and would ask they continue to support our appeals by reporting any information, no matter how small, at their earliest opportunity.

"Residents and business owners are also asked to check sheds and outbuildings in case Leon has looked to seek shelter in these.

"We know that Leon may have changed his clothing, however when he was last seen he was wearing a dark shirt with dark trousers and dress shoes. Anyone who may have come across these items of discarded clothing, or who saw a man matching Leon’s description on Wednesday evening, should contact officers immediately."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3420 of 10th July.